Circleville - Carolyn Sue (Holbrook) Adams, 77, of Circleville, entered into Heaven on November 14, 2022 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 26, 1945, in Marion, the daughter of the late James and Elizabeth (Young) Holbrook. On February 25, 1965, she united in marriage with her loving husband of 57 years, Rev. Urban Adams, who survives.
Carolyn is also survived by her beloved daughter, Beth (Glenn) Arledge; grandson, Tony (Sarah) Arledge; brothers, Paul Holbrook and Clayton Holbrook; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Clinton Holbrook and Mike Holbrook.
Carolyn graduated with honors from Centralia High School, was ranked second in the county in typing and shorthand, and furthered her education at Ohio University Chillicothe. She went on to work at WH Kiefaber Co., served as a secretary for the State of Ohio Education Department for many years, and finally joined her husband's construction business. Carolyn also cared full-time for veterans in need for 10 years through the VA's CRC Program. She was a devoted Christian and incredibly strong in her faith.
Private graveside services have been held at Bethel Cemetery with Rev. Jay Neff and Dr. Michael Holbrook officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Carolyn's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com. Carolyn Adams
To plant a tree in memory of Carolyn Adams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.