Carolyn Allen

Circleville - Surrounded by her family, Carolyn Sue Allen, 75, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.
She was born in Circleville, Ohio, Dec. 1, 1945, to the late Denver and Nella Faye Webb.
She is survived by her brothers, Thomas (Jean) Webb, Ronald Webb, and Kenneth Webb; sister, Sally (Roger) Tatman; children, Jeffrey (Patty) Allen, Paul Allen, Amy (Daniel) Entler, and Julie (Aaron) Marshall; grandchildren, Cierra (Brandon Drewett) Allen, Megan Edwards, Riley and Brady Allen, Mayci, Karly, and Halle Marshall, Avree and Wesley Entler; and great-grandsons, Xavier Allen and Mason Drewett; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by her parents; infant brother, Bobby Lee; infant sister, Peggy Jo; and her husband of 58 years, Paul Allen, whom she had lost just three short months ago.
Carolyn Sue will be remembered by many as the sweetest and most kind lady one could ever know. She had a tender heart, caring disposition, and her mere presence would lighten a room. She never spoke a harsh word of anyone, and loved Jesus with all of heart. But her children and grandchildren will remember her plainly, as the best Mommy and Grammy in the world.
She considered them to be her most prized possessions and showed them what unconditional love looked like. Her only hobby was her family. She dedicated her life to them. She never missed any ball games, school events, programs or parties, even up to her final days.
She hosted the best sleepovers for her grandchildren, that even as young adults, they would attend. She planted the seed of Christ in all her loved ones by living her life as an example.
Carolyn was a 1963 graduate of Logan Elm High School. She spent many years of her life working with her mother and father serving WWII and Vietnam Veterans in their care home.
After retirement, she spent countless hours babysitting her great-nephew and grandchildren.
Carolyn battled for several years with various illnesses, but could not win the fight against Alzheimer's Disease.
A special thanks would like to be given to ProMedica (Heartland) Hospice and caregivers Jeanette, Brooklynne, and Kelsey.
Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, followed by a funeral service by Rev. Gerald Mershimer officiating, Dr. Doyne Wiggins accompanying, at 10:30 a.m. Friday morning, Nov. 12, 2021, all at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ProMedica Hospice Care, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, 43113.
To God be the Glory!
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Carolyn Allen