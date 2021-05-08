Circleville - Carolyn Brantley, 64, of Circleville, passed away May 4, 2021.
She was born on June 8, 1956 in Belloit, Wisconsin to Henry and Janet (Kuhn) Caldwell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Savannah Brantley; and brothers, John and Thomas.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, James Brantley; children, Brandy, James III and Molly Brantley; grandchildren, Austin Gallant and Ariana Moore; and by siblings, Rose Taylor, Donna Hutchinson and Shirley Caldwell.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Carolyn Brantley