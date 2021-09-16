Indianapolis - Carolyn Elaine Thompson passed from this earthly life to life eternal on Aug. 21, 2021. She was 74.
Elaine was born in 1947, the only child of Jim and Louise Mosley.
Elaine was a 1965 graduate of Circleville High School. After marrying Joe, she worked alongside him to build their Nationwide Insurance agency.
Elaine was preceded in death by parents, Jim and Louise Mosley; and husband of 47 years, Billy Joe Thompson.
She is survived by daughter, Laura; and son-in-law, Joe Pickard; grandchildren, Olivia, Luke (Christy) and Mitch.
Elaine was a strong Christian, gifted piano player, wonderful wife, mother and friend, but her greatest accomplishment was caring for her beloved granddaughter, Olivia.
A private time was spent with our loved one prior to cremation.
Cards of condolence may be sent to 6434 Kingswood Drive, Indianapolis, Ind. 46256.
Memorial donations may be made to Community Health Network Foundation: Hospice Care, 7330 Shadeland Station, Suite 150, Indianapolis, Ind. 46256. Carolyn E. Thompson