Circleville - Carolyn Ann Fyffe, 76, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 29, 2021.
She was born on Nov. 13, 1944 in Chillicothe.
She was a graduate of Circleville High School and was a member of Logan Elm Baptist Church. Her hobbies included bingo, shopping, Pumpkin Show, Christmas, enjoyed listening to classic country music and enjoyed being with all her family.
She was a long time employee at Logan Elm Health Care, as well as DFS where she retired from.
Preceded in death by parents, John and Viola (White) Lee, Dessel Fyffe; brother, Robert "Bob" Fyffe; and by daughters, Tina Lynn Hay and Marie A. "Toni" Nichols; and special friends, Karen Harper and Linda Humphrey.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Todd R. Nichols, of Ashville; daughter, Teresa (Danny) Johnson, of Chillicothe; brothers, Richard Fyffe and Harold (Lois) Lee, of North Carolina; sister, Leola (Robert) Sheffield, of Texas; grandsons, Micheal (Stacie) Gaines, of Columbus, Joshua (Lindsay) Stonerock, of Kingston, Brandon (Arissa) Moss, of Kingston; granddaughters, Brittney (Levi) Skaggs, of Chillicothe, Jonda Curry, of Circleville; great-grandchildren, Braecyn, Noah, Leihym, Finley, Mira and NoraLeigh; and many nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been observed.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Carolyn Fyffe