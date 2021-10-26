Circleville - Carolyn Jean Gorrell, 86, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021.
She was born June 30, 1935, in Pleasants County, West Virginia to the late Roy and Nina (Harness) Snyder.
She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching Hallmark movies. She adored animals, especially tigers.
Family was very important to her. Carolyn loved spending time down at the river. She could spend countless hours watching the river flow from her swing or out on the boat with family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50-plus years, Guy Eugene Gorrell; daughter, Teresa Hanko; siblings, Roy "Bud", Ed, and Janet Snyder.
Carolyn is survived by her sons, Steve Gorrell, Richard Gorrell, Guy Gorrell, and David Gorrell; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and dear friends.
Visitation will be Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, from 12-1 p.m. at the Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Funeral service will follow at 1 p.m.
Interment South Salem Cemetery.
Carolyn Gorrell