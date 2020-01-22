Carolyn J. Galloro

Carolyn J. Galloro

Carolyn Jean “Cari” Galloro, age 57, died in the arms of her loving wife, Jamie, on Jan. 21, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

Preceded in death by parents, Henry and Jean Redman; brothers, Patrick, Daniel; and sister, Patricia Redman.

Cari is survived by her family-wife, Jamie Moss; their children Brandon Galloro, Alix (Adam) Krouse, Payton and Kayli Brown; her ex-husband, Anthony (Marie) Galloro; and grandchildren Abigail, Anthony and Adrian. In addition, she leaves behind siblings, Sharlene Bagierek, Kathleen and Forrest Redman; nieces, nephews, cousins and too many friends to count.

Cari, a nurse practitioner was funny, crazy about people and will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 at 4 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 3-4 p.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to www.OSU.edupancreaticcancer.com.

Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

