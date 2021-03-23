Circleville - Carolyn Gerard Royster, 85, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on the evening of March 19, 2021 at the Wyngate Senior Living Community with family by her side.
Carolyn was born to the late Roscoe and Alta Gerard in Portsmouth, Ohio, the youngest of seven children.
Her father, an Italian immigrant, worked for Norfolk and Western Railroad and Carolyn often reminisced about the times she and her family traveled out of town by train to visit relatives when she was growing up. Those were some of her happiest childhood memories.
After graduating from Portsmouth High School in 1954, Carolyn worked as a secretary for PPG. She remained with PPG until marrying the love of her life, Thomas "Tom" Royster, and moving to Circleville in 1957.
For many years, Carolyn devoted herself to raising her three children with Tom. In 1972, she joined the staff of Circleville Municipal Court as a Deputy Clerk. Carolyn enjoyed a long and productive career with the court and retired as Clerk of Courts in 2001.
Over the years, she was involved in several women's business organizations and the Order of the Eastern Star. After her retirement, Carolyn became a volunteer at Berger Hospital.
Carolyn was kind, caring, generous and fun. She laughed easily and had a great sense of humor. She was loved by everyone who knew her and she never met a stranger. She was a true friend to many and her family was always her number one priority.
Her children remember her as someone who taught them the importance of love, honesty, compassion, acceptance and respect. And she was their biggest fan, never missing a school function or athletic event while they were growing up. She will forever remain in their hearts.
Carolyn was an avid reader. She liked to garden, shop, decorate and follow Ohio State sports. She also had a great love of animals, which she passed along to her children.
In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Tom; her six siblings and her beloved Boston Terriers, Patsy and Babe.
She is survived by her loving children, Cathy (Dr. Tim Rheinscheld) Royster, of Columbus, Connie Fraser, of Surfside Beach, South Carolina, and Tommy (Amy Rittinger) Royster of Kingston; grandchildren, Ben Fraser, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Mallory Royster, of Grove City, and Sy Royster, of Circleville; four step-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held for Carolyn on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the services provided to Carolyn. And a special thank you to Jeanette Branham and staff at The Wyngate for the care Carolyn received in a safe, supportive and loving environment during the last year.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Heartland Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association. And to Carolyn from her children: Ci rivedremo, mamma.
Carolyn Royster