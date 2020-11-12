Carolyn Sue Ramey, 76, of Circleville passed away on November 8, 2020.
She was born on October 29, 1944 in Zanesville to James and Joan Remleigh. She was an avid quilter.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Carolyn is survived by her husband Roy Ramey, children Brian Watkins, Jennifer (Brian) Arnold, Jan (Boyd) Pollard, Brian Ramey and Melissa Ramey, grandchildren Courtney, Eric, Joshua, Ruth Ann, Matthew, Isabella, Isaac, Cheyenne, Emily and Zachary, great grandchildren Cole, Clay and Cruz and by ½ brothers Chris and Paul Cooper and ½ sister Nancy Faulkner.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chad Cline officiating. Burial was in Forest Cemetery. Visitation was on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon. Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 6500 Busch Boulevard Suite 210, Columbus, Ohio 43229.
