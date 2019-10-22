Carrie Hammond, 91, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 22, 2019.
She was born on March 21, 1928 in Charleston, West Virginia, to Cecil and Opal Wright.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel Hammond Jr.; sons, Gary and Greg Hammond; brother, Don Wright; and two younger brothers.
Carrie is survived by her children, Charles (Carol) Hammond, Glenna Boyer, and special friend Larry “Red Dog” Ramsay; grandchildren, Scott (Becky) Hammond, Crystal Hammond, Kassie (Charlie) Brown, Jim (Melissa) Boyer, Courtney (Brian) Folden and Sam Crabtree; brother, Mack Wright; and sister, Wanda Collier.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.