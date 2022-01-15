Washington Court House - Carrie Ferguson Nance, 40, of Washington Court House, passed away on Jan. 7, 2022.
She was born on Jan. 2, 1982 in Circleville to Sean and Penny (Dollison) Doddroe.
She is survived by her father, Sean (Gloria) Doddroe; mother, Penny (Johnny) Funk; husband, Joshua Nance; children, Racheal, Frank, Karen, Dianna, Ryan, William, Stephen Ferguson and Kenneth Nance; stepchild, Terrianna; grandchild, Zoey Ferguson; step-grandchildren, Serenity, Sabrina, Austin, Logan, Braden; and by siblings, Matt (Jennifer), Shawna (Jeff) and Alex.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Carrie Nance