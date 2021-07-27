Circleville - Carrol A. Stevens, age 84, of Circleville, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021 at the Pickering House in Lancaster.
She was born Aug. 9, 1936 in Circleville, daughter of the late Arthur A. and Sylvia M. (Rattray) Leist.
Carrol was a graduate of Circleville High School and Ohio University.
She was an elementary school teacher in the Logan Elm School District in her early career. Carrol was also a person of many interests; she was the owner of "The Added Touch", a needlework shop in Chillicothe, and worked for many years with AAA and "The Travel Shop" in Portsmouth.
Her passion was her travel business, "You Come Too Tours."
For 20 years, she led groups all over the world and to interesting places right next door. She was co-owner, along with her husband, of Stevens Mortgage in Circleville for 20 years. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church, where she served on various committees over the years.
Carrol was Chairman of the "High Fever Follies" that once entertained many residents for the benefit of Berger Hospital and she also served on the Pickaway County Health Board.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Nelson Stevens.
She leaves behind her three sons, Gregory, Todd (Carolyn) and Brent (Dianna) Stevens; five grandchildren, Samantha, Katharine, Leeanne, Amanda and Daniel Stevens; brother, Jerry (Sue) Leist.
A time for public visitation and to celebrate her life will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, July 30, 2021 in the Fellowship Hall of Community United Methodist Church, 120 North Pickaway Street, Circleville.
A private interment will be held at the convenience of her family at Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Arrangements in care of Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda.
Memorial contributions may be made to FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road., Lancaster, Ohio 43130, or the Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Condolences may be made at www.taylortheller.com.
Carrol Stevens