Battletown, Kentucky - Miss Cassidy Nicole Sibole, age 17, of Battletown, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was born June 22, 2005, in Wilmington, Ohio.
Cassidy was currently a Senior at Meade County High School where she participated on the Student Advisory Council; was a peer mentor; a member of FBLA and the Drama Club; and was just recently initiated into the National Honor Society. Cassidy was a very goal-oriented person and had decided on becoming an attorney after school. She was an advocate for anyone less fortunate, not only income based, but those with disabilities or anyone disadvantaged in any way. She had a huge heart and for many years shaved her head for St. Baldrick’s to raise money for an elementary school friend stricken with cancer.
Cassidy was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Patti Hall; and her aunt, Lucy Hall. She is survived by her parents, Matthew and Mistie Sibole; her sister, Rin Sibole; her brother, Doug Streitenberger; her paternal grandparents, Rev. David and Barbara Sibole; her maternal grandfather, George Hall; her partner, Morgan McLean; seven aunts, Pam (Darryl Stimson) Sibole, Debbie Hall, Jayma Temple, Jennifer Bryant, Pattie Fenneken, Lisa and Nicole Leasure; and several cousins.
A Celebration of Cassidy’s life will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at Radiant Church, with Rev. Dina Hackert officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 3:00 PM until the time of service on Tuesday. There will be a memorial service for Cassidy’s Ohio family and friends at 5:00 PM on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville, OH 43113. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the time of service at the church on Monday. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation, or to Payneville Elementary School. Cassidy Nicole Sibole
To plant a tree in memory of Cassidy Sibole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Trending Recipe Videos
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.