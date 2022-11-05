Cassidy Nicole Sibole

Battletown, Kentucky - Miss Cassidy Nicole Sibole, age 17, of Battletown, KY, passed away on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. She was born June 22, 2005, in Wilmington, Ohio.

To plant a tree in memory of Cassidy Sibole as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

