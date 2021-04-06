Circleville - Catherine Anne Meinen, 79, of Circleville, passed away on April 2, 2021.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1941 in Mt. Healthy, Ohio to Dillon and Vera (Roat) Reif.
She was a 1960 Mt. Healthy School System graduate. Catherine worked many years at McElroy Minister Insurance and Wells Fargo, worked as a Dosent at the Columbus Zoo, she loved animals, her working partner in insurance was Elaine Tripplet.
She was a devout Christian and was an activities helper at Pickaway Manor for 12 years and good friend of Ruth Musselman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Bobbie McIntyre.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Wayne E. Meinen; sisters, Alice Kent and Linda Kneipp; and by numerous nieces, nephews, great- and great-great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Green officiating.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Catherine A. Meinen