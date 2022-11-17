Catherine Hartley

Stoutsville - Catherine R. Hartley, age 100 of Stoutsville, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born January 10, 1922, in Stoutsville, daughter of the late George and Jeannette (Conrad) Rhymer. As a youngster, Catherine worked diligently on the family farm. After graduating from Stoutsville High School in 1940, she went to work for Murphy's. She also worked at the family store, Hartley I.G.A. in Stoutsville. She volunteered for many years with the Clearcreek Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Catherine was well known for her noodles and meringue cookies. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church, church choir, senior citizens, and she loved the Reds and playing Bingo, music and playing the piano.
She is survived by her children, Gary (Karalee) Hartley, of St. George, UT, Patricia (Randy Reigel) Peck, of Stoutsville, Cloyce (Linda) Hartley, of Circleville, and Cheryl (Roger) Reeves, of Stoutsville; 17 grandchildren; many great and great great grandchildren; brother, Merle Rhymer, of Amanda; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Mary Hulse, of Circleville. She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul Hartley; sisters, Cleo Good, Viola Hartranft, Pauline Pierce, Marcella Arledge, and infant Evelyn Marie Rhymer; brothers, Charles Ray, J.D., and Richard Rhymer.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, Amanda with Bishop Brian Beitler officiating. Interment will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Thursday and 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial donations to Fairhope Hospice or the Clearcreek E.M.S.