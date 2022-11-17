Catherine Hartley

Stoutsville - Catherine R. Hartley, age 100 of Stoutsville, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at the Pickering House in Lancaster. She was born January 10, 1922, in Stoutsville, daughter of the late George and Jeannette (Conrad) Rhymer. As a youngster, Catherine worked diligently on the family farm. After graduating from Stoutsville High School in 1940, she went to work for Murphy's. She also worked at the family store, Hartley I.G.A. in Stoutsville. She volunteered for many years with the Clearcreek Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Catherine was well known for her noodles and meringue cookies. She was a longtime member of the Lutheran Church, church choir, senior citizens, and she loved the Reds and playing Bingo, music and playing the piano.

