Catherine Lee Cromley-Conner 81 of Ashville, OH passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Thomas F. Conner; son Thomas Lynn (Sonja) Conner of Ashville and daughter, Ann Elizabeth Conner of Indiana; grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thurs. Nov. 12th at the family farm 15304 Cromley Rd. Ashville with a Graveside Service 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at the farm.
Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Madison Livewires 4-H Club.
Arrangements and Care of Family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.