Catherine Little

formerly Ashville - Catherine Marie (Williams) Little, formerly of Ashville, Ohio, has traded in this world's troubles for a mansion!
Born on Sept. 16, 1930 and died on March 3, 2022 after a lengthy battle with dementia, Catherine was a graduate of Ashville Harrison High School, class of '51.
She was a member of New Directions Church of Christ in Christian Union, Galena, accepting Jesus into her heart in Derby, Ohio — lost in the woods, she told Jesus that if He showed her the way out, she would forever serve Him. He did... and she did!
Besides her husband, children and grandchildren, Catherine loved Jesus first. She loved being a pastor's wife and enjoyed visiting nursing homes and doing shut-in visits with her husband. She was a prayer warrior — look out! If she was praying, something big was about to happen. She was also a Gideon's Auxiliary member.
Catherine is survived by her husband of 68 years, Rev. John E. Little Sr.; children, John (Susan), Joni Pfaff, Jim (Pam), and Julie Ward (Greg); nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a stepsister.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Mildred Williams; foster parents, Harry and Avis Sark; and five siblings.
Her family is grateful to the Mt. Carmel Hospice team (Racy, Dorie, Monique and Cynthia) for their loving care over the past year. Special thanks to Officer Ty McDowell at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Project Lifesaver.
Visitation will be Monday, March 7 from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at Noon with Chaplain Jim Ferrell and Rev. Roger Neibarger officiating at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery, South Bloomfield.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Road, Columbus, Ohio 43215 (mountcarmelfoundation.org) or Project Lifesaver, James A. Karnes Building. Finance Department, 410 South High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215-Note on check: Project Lifesaver - in memory of Catherine Little, or to a church of your choice.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Catherine Little