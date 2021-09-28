Stoutsville - Cathy Trivette, age 71, of Stoutsville, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 11, 1949 in Columbus, daughter of the late William V. and Ella M. (Geimhardt) Williams.
She was a graduate of Laurelville High School. She owned and operated Cathy Trivette Photography for over 30 years. She loved crocheting and quilting. Cathy was a lifelong Christian and was a member of Crossroads Church.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Trivette; children, Nicholle (Jeff) Minch, of Middleburg Heights, and Ken (Suzy) Trivette, of Lancaster; grandchildren, Abby (Brandon) Simms and Jessica and Hunter Minch; sisters, Carol Taylor and Dena (Jeff) Smith.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
A public visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home, 111 West Main Street, Amanda.
Masks are optional for those attending the visitation.
A private graveside service will be held Thursday at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or FAIRHOPE Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130. Cathy Trivette