Chad E. Alford, 47, of Grove City, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
He was born in Columbus on Aug. 19, 1972 to Clayton J. and Penny S. (Kaufman) Alford who survive.
Chad was a graduate of Teays Valley High School, Class of 1990, and had worked for AT&T.
Preceded in death by grandparents Carl and Betty Alford.
Survived by his wife, Jennifer L. (Reid) Alford; parents, Clayton and Penny; his fur babies, Sammy, Gizmo and Pepper; brothers, Ryan (Michelle) Alford and Nick Alford (Heather Berry); grandparents, Paul and Doris Kaufman; nieces and nephews, Erica, Paige, Zak, Grant, and Olivia; numerous aunts and uncles; many friends.
A Celebration of Life memorial will be from 5-7 on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville.
In keeping with the guidelines of the CDC regarding COVID-19, we will monitor the number people in the building at one time and ask attendees to limit their stay to give others time as well.
The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home toward expenses.
