South Bloomfield - Charlene K. Serio, age 68, of South Bloomfield, passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at the OSU Wexner Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 14, 1952 in Circleville, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Juanita (Amspaugh) Frazier.
She was a member of St. John Church in Stoutsville and NARVRE Unit 20. She was a graduate of Amanda-Clearcreek High School, class of 1971. She coordinated the activities for the pageant queens for the Old Village Days Festival in South Bloomfield.
Char had worked at Wasserstrom, Saturn Southeast and most recently, at the Meijer in Grove City.
She is survived by her husband, John D. Serio; daughter, Lisa Janikowski, of Idaho Falls, Idaho; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, David Serio, of Westerville; nieces and nephew; and her beloved Chihuahua, "Babe".
She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Laura Allen; brother, Roger Frazier; sister, Retha Frazier.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda, with Pastor Ted Davis officiating.
Cremation will follow the service.
Family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
A graveside service will also be held at 11 a.m. Friday, May 14, 2021 at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to St. John Church, 11450 Brown Street, Stoutsville, Ohio 43154, or Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
In accordance with State mandates, COVID protocols, including facial coverings and social distancing, will be followed.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com. Charlene Serio