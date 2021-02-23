Ashville - Charles William "Charlie" Baxter, 90, passed away Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021 with his loving family by his side.
He was born Nov. 20, 1930 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Charles Joseph and Alice (Clark) Baxter.
He was proud U.S. Army veteran who served during the Korean War. Charlie was a teacher and coach for 35 years in the Logan Elm and Teays Valley school districts.
He was a longtime member of American Legion Post #134. He loved to golf and enjoyed all sports. Charlie also took pleasure in tinkering around the house.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfathers, Charles Althen and Robert DiBella.
Charlie is survived by his cherished wife of 68 years, Rita (Amann) Baxter; children, Karen (Bill) Boyd, Rita (Pedro) Pineda, Chuck (Kristen) Baxter, Jim (Irena) Baxter, Debbie (Mike) Palmer, Marilyn (Danny) Hammond, Melinda (Bob) Thompson, and Mike (Shannon) Baxter; 18 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; special friend, Dick Culbertson; and many other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 at Sunset Cemetery, 6959 West Broad Street, Galloway.
Guests are required to wear masks.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Berger Ohio Health Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or Teays Valley Athletics, 3887 state Route 752, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences. Charles Baxter