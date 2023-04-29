Charles C. Crites

Ashville - Charles C. Crites, 80, of Ashville, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Grant Hospital. He was born on February 10, 1943 to the late Henry Monroe Crites and Muriel Jean Clow Crites in Columbus, Ohio and was a graduate of Walnut High School.

