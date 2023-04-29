Ashville - Charles C. Crites, 80, of Ashville, OH passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Grant Hospital. He was born on February 10, 1943 to the late Henry Monroe Crites and Muriel Jean Clow Crites in Columbus, Ohio and was a graduate of Walnut High School.
Charles' early business adventures included Century 21 real estate, antique sales, and furniture restoration. Ultimately, he began Crites Industries which focused on manufacturing hard to find parts for his first love—Ford muscle cars from the 1960's. His knowledge of the Ford and Mercury performance cars of this era was incredible, and he will be missed by those in the industry. He enjoyed art, movies, music, cats, dogs, and auctions, auctions, auctions.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Edward Crites, and half-brothers Meinhardt Crites and George Crites of Circleville.
Charles is survived by his wife, France Crites, son Charles Clinton Crites, daughter Lesa (Leonard Gallenstein) Crites, and three grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 2nd from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH. A 2:30 p.m. Graveside Service will follow at Forest Cemetery in Circleville. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Circle Area Humane Society, 185 Island Rd, PO Box 784, Circleville, OH 43113 or Samaritans Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Charles C. Crites
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.