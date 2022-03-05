Kingston - Charles Cassidy, 72, of Kingston, passed away on March 1, 2022.
He was born on Aug. 11, 1949 in Circleville to Harold and Evelyn (Griffey) Cassidy.
Charles, a Navy veteran, was a former coach of peewee football and was former vice president and board member.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael Cassidy; siblings, Bruce Cassidy, Pat Hall, Gloria McKool, Janis Cassidy; and sister-in-law, Sue Cassidy.
Charles is survived by his wife, Lorrie (Davis) Cassidy; children, Brian Leach, April Tucker Brown, Toni (Chris) Hoop, Shannon Cassidy, Chip (Misty) Gillian; grandchildren, Heidi, Amber, Kimmy, Autumn, Amy, Kayla, Shayla, Clay, Phillip, Sabrina, Alisha (Robbie), Seth (Jaluv), Massie (Kayla), Cori, Charlie and Marcus; great-grandchildren, Henry, Jayden, Bennett, Zaylee, Addilynn, LiLi, Keagan, Kohen, Aurora, Dawson, Myla; and great-granddaughter on the way; siblings, Bill (Joyce) Cassidy, Harvey (Brenda) Cassidy, Sheldy McManus; and by several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 7, 2022 at 7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Joe Neff officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 3-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home in Charles' name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Charles Cassidy