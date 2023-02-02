Ashville - Charles "Chuck" K. Wise, 63 of Ashville, OH passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Grant Medical Center in Columbus, OH. Chuck was serving as the current Mayor of Ashville, was a former Police Chief of Ashville and had served on the Harrison Twp. Fire Dept. Chuck was born to the late Clayton and Donna (Dunn) Wise on May 23, 1959 in Pomeroy, OH. He was a 1977 graduate of Circleville High School. He then went on to the Police Academy and the Fire Academy and became an EMT. From there he went on to serve his community of Ashville as Police Chief and then Mayor being the longest serving Mayor and Police Chief in Ashville history. In 2006, Chuck started with the Ohio State Highway Patrol as an Electronic Technician. Chuck was an active member of Village Chapel Church, helping with AWANA and serving on the Visitation Team and had also volunteered with Operation Christmas Child. He was a member of the Ashville Community Men's Club and had received the Distinguished Service Award. He was also a past Boy Scout Leader with Troop 159. He especially loved spending time with his family and the apple of his eye grandson "Apple Jax".
Besides his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by brother Terry Wise and sister Vicky Wise.
Chuck is survived by wife of 37 1/2 years Sherri L. (Pruitt) Wise; daughter Donna Wise; son Jacob (Angie) Wise; grandson Jaxon; brother Scott Wise of Ashville; sister Pamela S. (Tim) Liska of Monrovia, MD; numerous other family members and many friends.
Visitation will be on Friday, February 3rd from 3-7 p.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 7 p.m. at Village Chapel Church, 30 Viking Way, Ashville, OH 43103 with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Village Chapel Church or Samaritan's Purse (Operation Christmas Child), P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com Charles "Chuck" K. Wise
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.