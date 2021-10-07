Circleville - Charles "Okie" Edward Brown, 92, of Circleville, Ohio, peacefully passed away at home on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
He was born on April 23, 1929 to the late Elmer and Ethel Brown in Pickaway County.
Okie was retired from Columbus Aluminum and attended Lockbourne Church of Christ in Christian Union and also Crossroads CCCU.
Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Mary Mannering Brown; his sons, Steve, Jim and Mike Brown; granddaughter, Jodi Clark; brother, Jerry Brown.
He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Wyoma (Payne) Brown; daughter, Brenda (Bill) Johnson, of Ashville; stepchildren, Cheyenne (Rodney) Newman, Dee Gilispie, Tony (Tammy) Gilispie, Marvin (Lisa) Gilispie, Bill (Erica) Gilispie; numerous grandchildren; sister, Betty Willoughby.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 7 with a funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 8 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Rev. Bud Smith officiating.
Interment will follow at Reber Hill Cemetery in Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Charles E. Brown