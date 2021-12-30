Ashville - Charles E. Egbert, 85, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 at Mt. Carmel Grove City.
Charles was born on April 13, 1936 in Lucasville, Ohio.
He was a 1955 graduate of Hamilton Township School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1958. He worked for 35 years as a Millwright for Buckeye Steel.
Charles was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Groveport. He was very involved in many facets as a member of Groveport-Lockbourne 801 F.&A.M., as well as Aladdin Shrine in Grove City as a Jester.
Charles is preceded in death by parents, Gilbert E. and Viola (Fields) Egbert; children, Brenda Marie Egbert, Kevin C. Egbert, April Triance; and granddaughter, Lisa Marie Triance; brother, Richard Egbert.
He is survived by loving wife of 62 years, Margaret "Peggy" L. (Henry) Egbert; daughter, Linda (Ernie) Reeb, of Ashville; grandson, Bryan (Krystal) Reeb; great-grandchildren, Ayden and Jordyn Reeb; sister, Frances Adams.
Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 3 from 4-7 p.m. followed by a Masonic Service at 7 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Funeral Mass to be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 4 with Father Richard Metzger officiating at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 5684 Groveport Road, Groveport, Ohio 43125.
AMVETS Military Service and Interment will follow at Fernwood Cemetery, Lockbourne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriners Children's Ohio, One Children's Plaza-2 West Dayton, Ohio 45404.
Due to COVID, masks and social distancing are encouraged.
Online condolences can be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Charles E. Egbert