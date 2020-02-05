Charles “Chuck” E. Kern, 73, of Amanda, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
Chuck was born on Feb. 24, 1946 to the late Raymond and Betty (Duncan) Kern in Columbus, Ohio.
Chuck worked as a Service Engineer for Dupont in Worthington. Chuck was a U.S. Navy Vet who served during Vietnam and later enjoyed events at the VFW in Baltimore and American Legion in Lithopolis.
Chuck is also preceded in death by son, Steven Kern; brother, Mike Kern; grandsons, Joshua and Jeremy Lewis.
Surviving are his loving wife of 40 years, Armilda “Millie” R. (Sherman) Kern; daughter, Angie Kern; stepchildren, Rodney Harber, Troy (Tammy) Harber, Jolene (Dave) Marcum and Dannette Miller; 16 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Gary Kern; sister ,Norma Robberts; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 with funeral service following at 5 p.m. with AMVETS honors at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street Ashville 43103.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: American Legion, 11410 Smith Road Lithopolis, Ohio 43110.
