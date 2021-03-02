Circleville - Charles E. Raines Jr., 85, of Circleville, died 4:23 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at his residence following an extended illness.
A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, March 6, 2021 in St. Margaret Cemetery, Chillicothe, Ohio with Pastor Randall L. Rinehart officiating.
Military graveside rites will be conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Ware Funeral Home.
See his full obituary at www.warefh.com.
Charles E. Raines Jr.
