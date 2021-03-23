Charles E. Zawacki

Circleville - Charles "Chuck" Edward Zawacki passed away March 17, 2021 at Berger Hospital, Circleville, Ohio. He was 85.
Chuck was born the fifth child of six on Feb. 27, 1936 in the coal town of Smock, Pensylvania, the son of Charles Zawacki, a coal mining Polish immigrant and Emily Zimkosky Zawacki. He was proud of his Polish heritage and humble beginnings.
Chuck graduated from Uniontown, Pennsylvania High School where he excelled in sports, especially football and won state and national awards. He was recruited by and graduated from the Ohio State University and was the first in his family to attend college. Chuck played under Woody Hayes and was a member of the 1957 National Championship winning Rose Bowl team.
He was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity. Chuck loved his football and fraternity brothers like family, and he stayed in touch with them for the duration of his life.
On Feb. 2, 1957, Chuck married the dazzling Martha Faye Casey, who preceded him in death in 1995.
Chuck was a devout Christian and was involved in the Cursillo movement of the Catholic Church. Late in life, he achieved his dream of being a Knight of Columbus and attained 3rd Degree.
Mentored by Woody Hayes, a longtime family friend, Chuck lived his life under two important principles; that Christian faith and good character matter and out of those two one should live a life of service.
Over his lifetime, Chuck was involved in many charities and civic causes, and was elected in 1995 and served as Mayor of Laurelville, Ohio. He was a teacher in the Marysville, Ohio High School, and an entrepreneur who founded several successful businesses in Ohio, Indiana and Virginia.
Chuck carried his love for football all his life and as part of his life of service, he served as a volunteer coach for Logan Elm High School for 19 years and was a beloved mentor to many.
Chuck is survived by his three children, Judilynn Zawacki Niedercorn, Charles E. "Chip" Zawacki III (Phyllis) and Jess Zawacki (Kristin).
He loved his six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who were the light of his life in his last years.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio.
The funeral Mass is Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church 134 West Mound Street, Circleville, Ohio with Father Ted Machnik, Celebrant.
At the request of the family to honor Chuck, feel free to wear your Ohio State or Logan Elm team attire to the calling/visitation hours.
Instead of flowers, please donate to the "Coach Z and Casey Zawacki Scholarship Fund" at Logan Elm High School. You may write checks and send them to the school, leave a check at the funeral home or donate to the GoFundMe link here: https://gofund.me/973a0548.
