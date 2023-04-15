Charles Eveland

Circleville - Charles David Eveland, 63, passed away unexpectedly on April 6, 2023. He was born January 19, 1960 to Thomas and Patricia (Maynard) Eveland in Circleville, Ohio. He is survived by his adoring granddaughter Sadie, son Dustin (Katrina) Eveland, siblings Fred (Kathy) Eveland, Robert Eveland, and Rebecca Mancini, nieces and nephews T.J. (Marisha) Eveland, Christine (Bryan) Gedeon, Jessica and Dylan Eveland, Maggie and Jake Mancini.

To plant a tree in memory of Charles Eveland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recipe of the Day

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments