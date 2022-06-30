. Charles Fanska

Circleville - Charles Lee Fanska, 73, of Circleville, passed away June 27, 2022 in Berger Hospital. He was born on February 26, 1949 in Kansas City, MO, the son of Rudolph and Janet (Retzer) Fanska. He worked at Kenworth for 43 years, was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church, Eagle Scout, was active with Troop 52. He was proud to be an organ recipient and loved gardening and especially fishing with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rudy and sisters, Peggy and Susan. He is survived by his wife, Vickie (Hardwick) Fanska; children, Robert Martin Fanska, David Charles (Heather Marie) Fanska, Allison Ann (Matthew) Bashore and Rebecca Marie (Nathan) Smith; 4 grandchildren, Mason Kristopher Bashore, Haley Jo Smith, Elaine Lucille Fanska and Wesley Charles Bashore; siblings, Mary Ann Fanska, Janet Fanska, John (Vicki) Fanska, Nancy (Tim) Pifer, Bill Fanska and Elizabeth Krispin. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Friday July 1, 2022 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Cremation will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Janet L. "Retzer" Fanska Scholorship Fund c/o Blackburn College 700 College Ave. Carlinville, IL 62626. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
