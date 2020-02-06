Charles Fausnaugh

Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Light rain and freezing rain this evening will change over to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected..

Tonight

Light rain and freezing rain this evening will change over to snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.