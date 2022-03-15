Lancaster, South Carolina - Charles "Chuck" Febes, 59, of Lancaster, South Carolina, passed away on March 10, 2022.
He was born on Oct. 10, 1962 in Logan to Charles and Flora (McClure) Febes Sr.
He was a truck driver for Danny Herman Trucking.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Dirk Brady Febes.
Charles is survived by his mother, Flora Harness; wife, Sheryl (Gurganious) Febes; children, Joshua Charles (Katy) Febes, Mikala Gwyn (Scott) Russ, Devin Michael (Alexis Reynolds) Skwiercz; grandchildren, Cohen, Briley, Finley and Mason Russ and Olivia Febes; siblings, Jeremy Harness, John Harness, Beth Price and Amy Ramion.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 3 p.m. with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 2-3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Charles Febes