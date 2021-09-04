Ringgold - Charles "Arnold" Lahrmer went to be with the Lord on Sept. 1, 2021 at age of 88.
He passed peacefully at his home of 59 years in Ringgold, surrounded by his family.
Arnold was the son of Ernest and Rosa (Strickland) Lahrmer. He was the sixth of 13 children. He grew up in Monroe Hollow, Oak Hill, Ohio.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Priscilla (Crabtree) Lahrmer; daughter, Lori (Mark) Pritchard; sons, Jeff (Keri) and Charlie Lahrmer; brothers, Morris (Barbara) and Roger Lahrmer, both of North Carolina; sisters, Marilyn Morrison, of West Virginia, Carol Blackburn, of Oak Hill, Mary Jaycox, of North Carolina; sister-in-laws, Opal Lahrmer, Donna Biggs and Wanda Waugh, all of Oak Hill; grandchildren, Josh (Kylie) Pritchard, Chelsea (Nate) Swaggerty and Haley (Bill) Dillon; great-grandchildren, Hadley and Hayes Pritchard, Sawyer and Garritey Swaggerty and Scottlynn Dillon.
Arnold is preceded in death by brothers, Ernie, Foster And Estel; sisters, Garnet Schlueb, Thelma Naylor, Ruth Shaner and Doris Ogle; along with numerous brother and sister-in-laws; nieces and nephews.
Arnold was in the Navy during the Korean War. He retired from Bordens after 32 years where he made many lifelong friends. He was an avid sports fan loving his Cincinnati Reds, Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes.
He enjoyed watching his farm animals and planting gardens, camping and vacations. He enjoyed most of all his children and grandchildren coming to visit. He considered them to be his greatest accomplishment in life.
The family would like to thank the numerous neighbors and Heartland Hospice for their support.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 4-7 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Charles Lahrmer