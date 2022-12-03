Lockbourne - Charles Lee Young Sr., 72 of Lockbourne, OH passed away on Thursday November 24, 2022 at his residence.
Born on July 22, 1950 to The late Ida Bales and Gerald Young in Cincinnati, OH. Charles served 26 years in the US Navy on aircraft carriers serving in Vietnam and Desert Storm with his last 5 years on recruiting duty. Charles enjoyed the great outdoors and spent the last few years mowing and doing odd jobs for the maintenance crew at Foxfire Golf Club. He loved camping, adored his dogs and was actually a "professional" at ordering from Amazon, when he wasn't "gommin" and "messin" outside or in the garage.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and loving stepdad, William Tolly' three sisters, Donna Turner, Sue Halfenberg and Sandy Young.
He is survived by his wife of 23 years, Barbara S. (Edwards) Young; son, Charles L. Young, Jr. of Port Orange, FL; stepson, Christopher Valentine of Westerville, OH; brothers, Donald (Katie) Young of Fairfield, OH and Jerry Young of Nebo, KY; sisters, Peggy Melson of Cincinnati, OH and Linda Ausdale of Ovilla, TX; numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, OH on Wed. Dec 14, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. with service to follow at 4 p.m. Military Honors by AMVETS Post 2256, Circleville. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Ashville Food Pantry, 20 Church St. Ashville, OH 43103