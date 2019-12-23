Charles McCoy, 93, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
He was born in Circleville, Ohio to the late Edgar and Phoeba (Mast) McCoy.
Charles bravely served his country as a soldier in the United States Army during WWII. He was a loving dad, grandpa and great-grandpa that deeply loved his family.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Mary.
Charles is survived by his children, Marilyn (Andrew) and Brian (Jessie); grandchildren, Don (Misti), Robb (Aubrey), Scott (Londa) and Cathy; three great-grandchildren; and his sister, Betty McCoy.
Family will welcome friends Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019 from 11-1 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home 151 East Main Street, Circleville.
A funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Interment will follow at Forest Cemetery, Circleville, with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Kobacker House.
Please leave fond memories of Charles at www.schoedinger.com