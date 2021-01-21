Scottsburg - Charles B "Chuck" McDowell, 78, of Scottsburg, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 in Greensburg, Indiana.
He was born on Nov. 19, 1942 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Bernard McDowell and Alma McDowell Fetherolf.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Terry McDowell; and daughter, Kim McDowell; and a brother, Larry McDowell.
Survivors include friend and caregiver, Jan McDowell, of Blanchester, Ohio.
Chuck was a graduate of Circleville High School where he was involved and lettered in football and wrestling.
Cremation services were entrusted to Collins Funeral Home in Scottsburg, Indiana.
Private burial service will be handled by Wellman Funeral Home at Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi, Ohio.
Online condolences : www.collinsfuneralhome.net. Charles McDowell