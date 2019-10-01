Charles N. Levan, 73, of Circleville, died Oct. 1, 2019 at his residence.
He was born on Dec. 30, 1945 in Stoutsville, the son of Kenneth “Max” and Irene (Greeno) Levan.
He was self-employed as a tree trimmer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepdad, John; brothers, Jimmy and Roger Levan; and sister, Marcella Mumaw.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki (Large) Levan; children, Cheryl (Ray) Skinner, Charles (Lavinia) Levan, Patty (Rob) Sark, Rosie (Pete) Levan and Jerry (Buffy) Levan; 18 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Bob Levan, Rosemary Pennington, Pat Shepherd, Johnny Rittenhouse, Helen Stonerock and Diane Sneck-bush.
Funeral service will be held 12 noon Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
