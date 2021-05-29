Commercial Point - Charles "Dick" R. Garren, 68, of Commercial Point, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at OSU James Cancer Hospital in Columbus.
Dick was born on Dec. 16, 1952 to the late Charles Edward and Phyllis (Knapp) Garren in Columbus, Ohio.
He was a 1971 graduate of Teays Valley, a Franklin County Sheriff Deputy for 25 years and previous Chief of Police of Commercial Point for eight years.
Dick played semi-professional baseball many years ago and was a member of Fraternal Order of Police and Commercial Point Men's Club and loved golfing.
Dick is survived by his wife of 33 years, Deborah L. (Graybill) Garren; children, Charles "Zac" (Lisa) Garren, of Commercial Point, Nicole (Jason) Deemer and Jared (Malinda) Garren, of Ashville; grandchildren, Lainey, Trystyn and Cooper; sisters, Sheila (Steven) Gulick and Sherry (Lyle) Elliot; two nephews.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday, June 1 with funeral service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103.
Interment will follow at Beckett Cemetery in Commercial Point.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Ohio State University Foundation, Attention: The James Cancer Research Center, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221.
Charles R. Garren