Circleville - Charles William Rittinger, 84, of Circleville, passed away May 7, 2021 in Columbus.
He was born Feb. 21, 1937 in Circleville, the son of Roy and Amy (Williams) Rittinger.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carol Hemphill; brother, Wheeler Rittinger; and sisters-in-law, Janice and Norma Jean Rittinger.
Charlie was a lifelong farmer and was in the National Guard.
He is survived by his wife, Ellen Jane (Hooks) Rittinger; son, Daryl (Tracy) Rittinger; grandchildren, Jennifer Rittinger and Brock Hemphill; great-grandchildren, Bryan Rittinger and Chloe Hemphill; brother, Marvin Rittinger; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Visitation will be Monday 2-8 at the funeral home.
Burial will be in Springlawn Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickaway County Humane Society.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Charles Rittinger