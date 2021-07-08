Charles Sahr

Circleville - Charles F. Sahr quietly left this life on July 6, 2021.
He was born in Columbus, Ohio, 87 years ago to Charles and Elizabeth (Wald) Sahr.
In 1989, he lost his beloved wife and mother of his 12 children, Peg.
He is survived by his brother, Joe; and sister, Jean (Gary) Plank; his children, their spouses and companions, Chuck (Cynthia), Don (Lydia), Joyce (Perry Orndorff), Teresa (Jim Burrell), Larry (Mary), Ed (Lorri), Matt (Amy), Barb Greenlee, Vince (Loretta), Tom (Sam) and Greg (Melissa).
His daughter Meg preceded him in death.
He is also survived by his many grandchildren and their spouses and significant others: Chuck, Austin, Allyson Sahr; Sarah Sahr and Krista Tobin, Erin and Sam Orndorff, Brian, Ben and Hanna Barr, Amy Hixon, J.D. and Ty Burrell, Matt Nestor, Larry, Rachel and Tim Sahr, Savannah and Michaela Sahr, Ellie, Jay, Gabe and Jed Sahr, Karrie and Nick Greenlee, Brittany, Loren and Vince Sahr, Breanna, Nolan, Owen and Griffin Sahr, Christian Jordan, Gavin, Brice and Ethan Sahr.
His legacy continues in his 21 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
He shared his later years with two important companions, Gerri Howard, who pre-deceased him and Linda Strohm, of Lancaster, Ohio.
Everyone knew him as a hardworking man who started his work life at a young age, moving wagons with horse teams for a truck farmer in south Columbus.
He served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He returned from his service, went to technical school and spent most of his working years in electrical maintenance at Wonder Bread.
In 1972, he moved his family to a mini-farm in Stoutsville, Ohio. There, he kept an enormous garden, livestock, dogs and all types of exotic birds and chickens. He passed on his strong love of nature and hunting to his children.
Chuck grew up in Columbus, Ohio, attended Corpus Christi Elementary and St. Mary's High School, where he was a decorated athlete. He continued to maintain friendships with many of his classmates. People could always count on him to lend a hand or help with a repair. Most importantly, he was a good man and a great father.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021 at St. Joseph Catholic Church.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Thursday and Friday 1-3 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimers Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Charles Sahr