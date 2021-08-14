Charles Stump

Chillicothe - Charles "Red" Raymond Stump, 63, of Chillicothe, was born June 20, 1958 in Lancaster and died after a brief but valiant battle with lung cancer on Aug. 10, 2021.
He began working as a roughneck at age 18 after attending Logan Elm High School and worked for the rest of his life as a lineman. He took great pride in the difficulty of his job.
As the years went on, he taught the young guys how to do the job and "stay alive." He climbed his last poll on May 28, 2021.
He was the happiest when he was in nature. He loved hunting and foraging. He enjoyed looking up the stars at night and the history of the land that he grew up on and around. His love for nature extended to raising animals too.
He was a loyal Steelers and Ohio State fan.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred; brothers, Mark and Bobby; and a niece, Amber.
Although he liked to keep to himself, he loved his big family. Growing up a country kid raised by his mother, Bea, with his siblings, Robin (Jack) Berno, Babe (Fred) Mahoney, and his brother, Mark, made for lots of fun and crazy stories.
His big family extended to his other siblings, Karl, Bill and Jeanie Lutz.
Chuck is also survived by his children, Danielle (Vince) Kruse, Jamie (Scot) Currie, Nathan (Courtney) Richards, Cheyanne Blake and Angel Stump; along with his grandchildren, Cassandra, Everett, Carson, Olive, Peyton and Maren; along with many nieces and nephews.
The family wants to thank the staff on 3A, 2A and 2N.E. of Adena Medical Center for the care you gave him, for listening to his stories and for your patience.
A special thanks to Laura Friend for her compassion to him and our family.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with burial to follow in Green Summit Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Saturday from 1-6 p.m. at the funeral home in Laurelville.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Mr. Stump's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Charles Stump