Charles Tompkins Schieman III, 79, passed away peacefully at his residence on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born March 24, 1940 in Wichita, Kansas, and was the son of the late Charles and Claire (Lewis) Schieman.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his son, James Allen Schieman; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Dorothy and Robert Tefft; and brothers-in-law, James and Thomas Tefft.
Chuck graduated from the University of Michigan in 1962 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering and retired from the Circleville DuPont facility after 33 years as a project engineer. He was a member of the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers and ASME. He was also a member and treasurer of Camp Charlotte Chapter of SAR in Circleville. Chuck was a devoted parishioner of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Circleville since 1965 and held many positions of leadership in the church throughout the years.
He is survived by his college sweetheart and wife of 57 years, Karen (Tefft) Schieman; and daughters, Heather (Mike) Harber, Hilary (Aaron) McComb; and grandchildren, Calie Chapman, Taylor Harber, Jordan Harber, Ian McComb and Alaina McComb.
Chuck (Toby) enjoyed fly fishing, golf, baseball, genealogy and following all sports and other activities of the University of Michigan. He was an avid reader and a lifelong learner. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished all of the good times spent together.
A cremation has been handled with care by Wellman Funeral Home.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Philip’s Episcopal Church with Father David Getreu officiating.
Friends may greet the family in the church parish hall following the service.
The family would like to thank our dear friend David Williams for his kindness and caring support through all of this difficult time. Thank you also to Berger Hospice for their loving care.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip’s Episcopal Church, 129 W. Mound St., Circleville, Ohio 43113, Berger Hospice or the American Cancer Society.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.