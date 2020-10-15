Charles V. “Jack” Lutz, 79, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 9, 2020. He was born on Jan. 24, 1941 in Pickaway County to Earl and Katherine (Byers) Lutz.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He retired from Reynolds Metals and was a member of I.O.R.M. Wampus Tribe #88 of South Bloomingville.
Jack is survived by his soulmate Teresa Marion, children Marty (Sabrina) Lutz, Lori (Sas) Lutz, Jackie (Christine) Malash, grandchildren Ben (Yvonne) Stout, Janet and Alexis Lutz, great grandchild Vivian Lutz and by siblings Beverly Greeno and Shirley and Greg Lutz.
Funeral services will be held Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow at Forest Cemetery. A celebration of life will follow the burial at Eagles #685.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Jack's name.