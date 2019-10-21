Charles W. Davis, 89, of Circleville, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.
Charles was born to the late Bernard A. and Ida (Noble) Davis in Circleville, Ohio.
Charles was retired from South Central Power Company, and was 52 year member of Masonic Lodge #23 Circleville, a member of Pickaway County Senior Center and attended Outreach Ministries in Circleville. Charles was an avid car enthusiast and back in the 50s and 60s was a wrestler in the Fairground Circuits known as Mighty Mouse.
Charles was the last sibling in his family and besides his parents, was preceded in death by three brothers and four sisters. Charles is also preceded by a daughter, Connie Pritchard.
Surviving are his wife, Norma J. Davis; sons, John Davis, Michael (Lani) Davis, Raymond Davis and Charles (Misty) Davis; a daughter, Ida (John) Kennedy; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private service at convenience of the family will be held at Floral Hills in Circleville.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home of Ashville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Outreach Ministries, 6701 state Route 56 E., Circleville, Ohio 43113.
The family would like to thank Ohio Health Hospice for all of their care and attention during this time.
