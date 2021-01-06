Charles W. Fee

Charles William “Bill” Fee, age 79, passed away on Jan. 4, 2021.
He was born on July 28, 1941 in Pickaway County to Wayne F. and Mary Magdalene (Wardell) Fee.
Bill served honorably in the United States Army from 1963 to 1969. He married his best friend and partner Janet Ritter on June 13, 1967 and they enjoyed 53 years of a wonderful marriage. Bill retired in 1987 from Circleville Oil after 24 years of service and retired from Fee Corp, an environmental group, in 2003. Bill loved to go camping and to the casinos with his wife. They enjoyed Bluegrass music together and Bill had a talent for woodworking. He was a member of American Legion, the Eagles and Masonic Lodge #23. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Don, Bob (Mary) Dave and George Daniel Fee; brother-in-law, Bob Ritter; nephew, Randy Fee; and niece, Casey Fee.
Left to mourn his passing is his devoted wife, Janet Fee; nieces, Belinda (Randy) Brooks, Chris (Marvin) Reedy, Michelle (Mark) DelMatto and Kathy (Fred) Eveland; nephews, Steve (Diane) Fee, Rob Fee and Tony Ritter; Mark Manbevers, who Bill considered a son; sisters-in-law, Lena Fee, Betty Fee, Sue Fee and Nancy Ritter.
Bill’s graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 9 at 11 a.m. with Father Ted Machnik officiating at St. Joseph’s Cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hands for the Disabled, 210 Lancaster Pike Circleville.
The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice, Brown Memorial, Berger Hospital and Circleville EMS.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Bill’s family.