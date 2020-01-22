Charles W. Wilburn

Charles Willard Wilburn, 90, of Columbus, formerly of Circleville, passed away peacefully on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 in Ohio Living Westminster Thurber, Columbus.
He was born April 23, 1929 in Bainbridge, Ohio to Thomas and Mary Jane (Fultz) Wilburn.
Charles was the ninth of ten children.
A graduate of Waverly High School, he worked at the Chillicothe VA Hospital and entered the military, where he served in the U.S. Army Counter-Intelligence Corps from 1950 to 1952. He was a 1957 graduate of The Ohio State University with a Bachelor of Science in business administration and became a Certified Public Accountant. He worked as a CPA in the accounting firm of Ernst and Ernst in Columbus until 1961. He then attended The Ohio State University Law School, graduating in 1963.
Mr. Wilburn practiced law in Circleville, Ohio for over 50 years, first in partnership with Lemuel Weldon, of Circleville, and later with his son, Bernard Wilburn, retiring from practice in 2015.
Charles leaves behind his wife, Josette (Filippi) Wilburn; his children, Bernard Wilburn and Mary Jane Wilburn; a stepdaughter, Caroline S. Meckstroth; grandchildren, Miles J. Wilburn and Phillip Lake Wilburn; step-grandchildren, November Shasta Love and Scarlett Jasmine Love; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Shoemaker officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Township Cemetery, Bourneville, Ohio.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home form 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday.
The Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.