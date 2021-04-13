Charles Waidelich

Circleville - Charles William Waidelich, 86, Circleville, passed away on April 10, 2021 at The Wyngate after a brief illness.
Charles was born on the family farm in Washington Township on Sept. 30, 1934 to Harry and Trilby (Wise) Waidelich.
He attended Washington Township School and graduated from Circleville High School in 1952. Charlie served in the US Army 1957-1959 and was stationed in Germany. Upon returning to Circleville, Charles married Betty D. Greenlee on Sept. 18, 1960.
Charlie worked in the maintenance department at DuPont, retiring in 1992. Charlie formerly attended St. Paul United Methodist Church and was a current member of Heidelberg Church, Stoutsville.
Charlie enjoyed gathering with family, working on the family farm, traveling with friends, participating in activities and tours with Pickaway Senior Center and assisting with the Heidelberg Noodle Dinner. He chaperoned many Logan Elm FFA trips while his sons were in high school and was named an Honorary Chapter Farmer.
Charlie also served as a 4-H advisor and enjoyed attending his sons' and grandchildren's school and athletic events.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Russell Waidelich and Shirley Waidelich.
In addition to his wife, Betty, he is survived by sons and daughters-in-law, William and Holly Waidelich, of Columbus, and Matthew and Marsha Waidelich, of Circleville.
Also survived by beloved granddaughters, Joslyn (Corey) Stephens and Janie (Byron Tocheri) Waidelich; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Tom) Casasanta, Katherine (Brandon) Brush, Caroline (Jacob) Brush, Abigail Waidelich, and Christopher Waidelich; eight great-grandchildren, Elaina and Kameryn Stephens, who adored their "Poppy," Jayce and Benjamin Casasanta, and William, Joanna, Lydia and Andrew Brush.
Charlie is also survived by several cousins and longtime friends, David and Bonnie Betz.
Calling hours will be observed on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Defenbaugh Wise Schoedinger, 151 East Main Street, Circleville, Ohio, with graveside services and burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Heidelberg Church, Stoutsville, Ohio, or Pickaway County Ag and Event Center Fund, c/o Pickaway County Community Foundation. Charles Waidelich