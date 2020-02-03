Charlotte Eileen Boyer Downs, 69, of Stoutsville, passed away on Jan. 30, 2020.
She was born on Sept. 25, 1950 in Circleville to Tom Jr. and Doris (Hulse) Boyer.
She graduated from Westfall in 1968 and attended Trinity Lutheran Church.
In addition to her parets, she is preceded in death by her fiancé, Mike Smallwood.
Charlotte worked in the billing department of Berger Hospital before her retirement.
Charlotte is survived by her daughter, April Eileen Downs Robinett (Justin Crawford) of Stanley, North Carolina; granddaughters, Rebecca Robinett and Holly Robinett of Chillicothe; father of April, Jay Downs; brother, Ed (Debby) Boyer of Circleville; niece, Heather Boyer of Dayton; nephew, Lance (Amber) Boyer; great-niece Tennyson Boyer; great-nephew, Takoda Boyer of Circleville and many family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020 at 12 noon at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Stoutsville.
Friends may call on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 E. Mound St, Circleville, Ohio 43113 or the Circle Area Humane Society, PO Box 784, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.