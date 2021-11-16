Circleville - Charlotte "Drake" Newland, 73, of Circleville, passed away on Nov. 10, 2021.
She was born on March 29, 1948 in Circleville to Elmer and Sarah (Walker) Jenkins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by children, Richard and Jeffrey Russell; the father of her children, Richard Russell; and brother, Ted Jenkins.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Danny Hunley), Terry (Kathy), Debbie (Tony) Russell; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; and siblings, Walter "Rich", Jess, Barb Jenkins, Bonnie Brown, Ginger Cantrell and Margaret Holcomb.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at noon at Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Charlotte's name.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Charlotte Newland